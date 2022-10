YWCA Central Indiana will host its 10th annual Put Yourself In Her H.E.E.L.S. event on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the YWCA of Central Indiana, 310 E. Charles St. in Muncie. According to MuncieJournal.com, Put Yourself in Her H.E.E.L.S. is the YWCA’s premiere event targeted at raising awareness of YWCA’s mission driven work and fundraising for the residential program