The Madison County Commissioners are considering using some of the American Rescue Plan funds to provide a bonus payment to employees. The Herald Bulletin reports last meeting the Madison County Councilman Fred Reese proposed asking the commissioners to consider providing a $5,000 bonus because no pay increase was included in the 2023 county budget. Last week Commissioner Darlene Likens proposed providing full-time county employees a $3,000 bonus and part-time workers a bonus of $1,000.