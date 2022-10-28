FIRST WORD: MCS to be in an Exclusive National Effort

Yesterday, just before Dr. K from Muncie Community Schools came in our studios for an interview, she received a phone call from the Indiana Department of Education with news of MCS’s inclusion in a rare opportunity

Fewer teams – bigger stakes: high school football tonight includes Yorktown and Garrett, live on WMUN tonight – FM, AM and IHSAA TV, with Jared Boomer. Lapel at Eastern Hancock on Oldies 101 with Zach Johnson. Tomorrow it’s volleyball: Semi States with Yorktown and Wapahani playing to advance – our neighbors to the south HSE will also play in the 4A. Survive this weekend, and play for State Finals Nov. 5 at Worthen Arena in Muncie.

Reminder: ISP’s 23rd Drug Take Back Day is tomorrow (Saturday October 29) from 10 am-2 pm at State Police Posts all across Indiana.

A new Christmas tradition will be introduced this holiday season at Anderson University. Illuminate: Christmas in the Valley is free and open to the public December 9-10 from 6 to 9 p.m on the campus of AU.

The Muncie Community Christmas Sing is on for the first Sunday in December – Chuck Reynolds covered it during the MCS Board meeting earlier this week

Snoop was a two-year-old K-9 with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office – died Tuesday evening, after struggling with various “medical issues” for many months.

Dodge Chargers were the main target in a car theft ring that spanned 3 states – Kokomo cops say electronic evidence helped them in getting charges filed against a man who was arrested in Toledo, Ohio.

How much will you pay for that new stadium in Muncie – As we’ve reported long ago, Muncie Central High School is getting a new football – and more – stadium. I asked Dr. K from MCS yesterday how much tax payers should expect to pay

Despite the scary name, parents and their kids have nothing to fear while at Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, Oct. 29 for the annual Fright Night at the Races. Herald Bulletin says 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. is best time to be there for the contests, including horse decorating.

In honor of the Day of the Dead, the Eiteljorg Museum will be having a free Community Celebration Saturday from 10 to 7.

A school official told WANE TV, “During the first quarter, (student fighting) was up about 50 percent from previous years,” but declined to give exact numbers. The school met with Jay County Prosecutor’s office and Jay County Probation, along with help from the school’s resource officer from the Jay County Sheriff’s Department. Now, a police report is automatically filed after a fight – no matter how severe – and information is given to the prosecutor’s office and probation officials, who will decide what happens next.