Anderson Police Investigate Hit And Run

The Anderson Police Department is searching for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian Sunday and left the scene of the accident.
A pedestrian was struck in the 2100 block of South Scatterfield Road by a white or light-colored Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck. When officers arrived, they found Charles A. Adams, 31, lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.