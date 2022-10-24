The Anderson Police Department is searching for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian Sunday and left the scene of the accident.
A pedestrian was struck in the 2100 block of South Scatterfield Road by a white or light-colored Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck. When officers arrived, they found Charles A. Adams, 31, lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.
Anderson Police Investigate Hit And Run
The Anderson Police Department is searching for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian Sunday and left the scene of the accident.