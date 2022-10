A $5.8 million bond to be paid back over three years will be used to rebuild and upgrade the Muncie Central high school football and soccer field, along with a new stadium along White River, at the athletic field’s current site. The Muncie Community Schools Board approved phase one of the project, which involves demolishing the current cement stadium, built in 1950, and replacing it with a steel and aluminum structure. The natural grass football field will be replaced by artificial turf.