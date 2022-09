The YMCA of Muncie has sold its Downtown facility to the City of Muncie with a lease-back clause. The sale was finalized Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Muncie Redevelopment Commission meeting. MuncieJournal.com reports the Muncie Redevelopment Commission approved the purchase of the building for $500,000 and will lease it back to the Y for “an agreed upon set amount of time” for $1/year.