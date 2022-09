The Soup Kitchen of Muncie needs the public’s help to Stuff-A-Bus with non-perishable food on Sept. 17 to help feed those in need this fall. According to MuncieJournal.com, The Stuff-A-Bus event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pay Less Super Market, 715 S. Tillotson Ave., Muncie. The food will be distributed to the Soup Kitchen of Muncie, Southside Middle School Panther Pantry, and the Ball State Cardinal Kitchen pantry.