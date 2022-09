On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Americans will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a massive cross-country effort to register voters well in advance of Election Day this November. MuncieJournal.com reports on that day from 3:00PM-5:00PM, Mayor Dan Ridenour will proclaim September 20th as Delaware County Voter Registration Day. There will be an ice cream social voter registration on the steps of Muncie City Hall.