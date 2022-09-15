A Muncie man died late Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident on Ind. 32 near Selma. According to the Star Press,
Robert James Murray , who turned 29 Wednesday, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after his SUV, which police say was moving at an “extremely high rate of speed” went off the north side of the highway, through a fence and struck a utility pole.
Single Vehicle Crash Kills Muncie Man
