MCS: Chronic Absenteeism, “We Don’t Know Where They Are.”

Many missing students – 100 to 130 kids: we don’t know they are. The words this week from Board President Jim Williams at the Muncie Community School Board meeting – and he said it is a Nationwide problem. Hear about the concern, and the efforts of MCS during this Week in Delaware County, first airing Saturday on WMUN, 92-5FM 1340AM and streaming on the free apps.

This coming Tuesday is a special day in our Country, and in Muncie – here’s CEO of the YWCA Watasha Barnes Griffin

The Y-W, and the YMCA are part of this, says President Chad Zaucha

All you need us a valid ID – and be an 18 or older interested citizen. There’s free ice cream, too.

That exciting intro at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Farmers Coliseum. But, the Fuel will have a new home, reports Inside Indiana Business. They will move to Fishers once a new 8,500 seat hockey arena and event center is built.

The Anderson Community Schools Board on Tuesday unanimously adopted a budget for 2023 that anticipates revenue and expenses remaining nearly balanced, from a Herald Bulletin report.

News Quick Hits:

The Taylor volleyball program is set to host its annual Prospect ID Camp on Saturday, December 10th.

INDOT will host Winter Seasonal Hiring Events on Wednesday, September 28, at 13 locations across the state.

They lost Tuesday night – but that’s rare again this year: BSU women’s volleyball team only has two losses. 4 road matches up next, before you can see them at Worthen for 4 in a row starting September 30.

An even bigger list of candidates tonight – Learn about the candidates tonight – it’s the second of three Forums scheduled by the Bowen Center at BSU, the Muncie League of Women’s Voters and many area organizations – tonight’s is at Muncie Central High School Auditorium – doors open at 6 p.m., and the event starts at 6:30 p.m., with anchored Live coverage on WMUN 92-5 FM 1340 AM and free streams. Enter Door 17 in the North parking lot. Some candidates have need added to tonight’s agenda, due to a conflict with the third Forum date later this month.

The departments asked for $46.3 million, but the budget is expected to be $41 mill. Members of the Madison County Council are faced with the task of cutting $1.3 million from the 2023 budget requests, according to the Herald Bulletin. Final adoption set for Oct. 11, with the challenges cited: inflation and rising prices.

As of June 2022…

And Watasha Barnes Griffin from the YWCA wants to help people get registered to vote. This coming Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and from 3 – 5 p.m. at Muncie City Hall, all are welcome to resister, or to check your status. Chad Zaucha from the YMCA sees the importance of people exercising their right to vote

Mayor Todd Jones won’t give it up: he hasn’t given up on his attempts to persuade the Elwood Common Council to put in place two-hour parking restrictions in the Uptown business district. A proposed ordinance two months ago was rejected, then in August, it was tabled. The Herald Bulletin called the discussion vigorous Monday, but no motion was introduced to revive the ordinance. The Mayor says he’s fighting for businesses.

Some Indianapolis Public Schools will close by the end of the school year and others will be consolidated. Its part of a plan to help the district and kids do better, said Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson, in the state of the district speech Tuesday night.

More now on the Muncie Community Schools Community Engagement Council’s upcoming Golf Outing on Oct. 7th at Crestview Golf Club. All proceeds from this event will support MCS initiatives to improve chronic absenteeism in the district. Registration link on our Local News page now; https://bsu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3EOMhBAnK0BvF4O?jfefe=new Please contact Alison Quirk at alison.quirk@muncieschools.org for more information or with questions.

From the “I didn’t know that was allowed” Department – Madison County Council Tuesday approved the request by the county commissioners to cover medical expenses for county employees, using $675,000 in American Rescue Plan funds. Earlier this year the council approved a transfer of $500,000 from the group insurance reserve fund to cover the medical costs. The council is scheduled to give final approval to the 2023 budget on Oct. 11.

Congressman Greg Pence issued the following statement yesterday regarding the lack of response from House Democrats on the impending railway crisis: in part he stated, “…I’m very concerned that a potential rail worker strike would further harm our already fragile economy and supply chain in the midst of an inflation crisis… He continued, “Washington must get ahead of this rail strike and protect all Americans from an ever greater economic crisis.”

Fishers police has added a device to help solve crimes. The department can now test for DNA in just 90 minutes. The new equipment, which is manufactured by Thermo Fisher Scientific, is helping the Fishers Police Department generate leads and identify suspects faster.

News Quick Hits:

The number of children under age 19 without health insurance fell to 3.9 million in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual report.

Candidate Forum tonight at Muncie Central High School Auditorium – doors open at 6 p.m., and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. Enter Door 17 in the North parking lot.

The YOC golf fundraiser is Friday, at the Players Club in Yorktown, registration 11 a.m., shotgun 12:30 p.m.

Save the date – Delaware County Veterans Service Office has the annual County Stand Down, Tuesday September 20 from 10am-2pm, at the Muncie Fairgrounds in the Heartland Hall building. It’s a day to show support to past active military, encouraging them to relax – or, stand down, and accept gifts and help of a grateful community. All that’s needed is proof of service.

We’ve been telling you about a Tuesday National Voters Registration Day event at Muncie City Hall from 3 – 5 p.m., but Watasha Barnes Griffin from the YWCA says there’s earlier in the day chances, too

Hear more from this interview on This Week in Delaware County, first airing Saturday at 9 a.m. on WMUN, The Talk of Muncie, 92-5FM AND 1340AM