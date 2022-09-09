‘T.V.’ for Tonight’s Delta at Yorktown High School Football Game

Friday Night Lights Radio coverage plan tonight, with our Zach Johnson.

WMUN will broadcast Delta at Yorktown – FM, AM, audio stream AND Live Video – Here is the Link. Click here.

Only four of the candidates for Delaware County Council and County Commissioners attended last night at Southside Middle School – the first of three forums planned over the next few weeks in the Muncie area. Extensive coverage from last night’s event will heard on This Weekend in Delaware County, first airing tomorrow morning on WMUN, 92-5 FM 1340 AM and streaming free. At last night’s candidate forum, several of the audience questions had to do with mental health, homelessness and other social issues. Just about 30 people attended, and many more listened on radio and streaming services. There are 60 more days until Election Day – and two more opportunities to meet candidates running for various offices.

Its Home Opener Eve – Ball State football game nugget from Mick Tidrow…

1 p.m. pregame, 2 p.m. kick on 104.1, HD1, plus on WLBC.com, and the WLBC mobile app. After football, it’s women’s volleyball @ home beginning at 6 p.m. at Worthen Arena.

A preview of Karen Pence’s presentation at the First Choice for Women banquet.

The former 2nd Lady will be a featured guest on This Weekend in Delaware County – first airing tomorrow at 9 a.m. on WMUN 92-5 FM 1340 AM and the free streaming.

51.1% of Gen Z adults in the Muncie metro area live on their own, compared to 30.6% nationally.

People who felt stressed, anxious, lonely, depressed or worried about COVID-19 before getting infected were at higher risk of developing long-term symptoms from their illness, a new study published Wednesday found.

Tomorrow (Saturday, September 10) Meet Me on Main will take place at the Carmel Arts & Design District from 5 – 9 p.m. The event has been developed to highlight local galleries, restaurants and design-related businesses in the district.

People helping people – Today is the Heart of Indiana United Way Day of Action.

That’s BSU Pres. Mearns, saying last year’s effort was impressive with people tied to the University.

The Indiana Debate Commission will host a single debate between three U.S. Senate candidates on Sunday, Oct. 16, with a one-hour broadcast planned for WMUN Muncie starting at 7 p.m. Eastern – will include three candidates.

Second Harvest Food Bank has their 3 regular free food Tailgate events next week – one on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Worldwide Suicide Prevention Day is tomorrow (September 10). Remember, the new Lifeline number to dial is 988 – a free call from anywhere, anytime.

Anderson University recently announced it has welcomed its largest Honors class in the history of the 16-year-old program. The 69 newest members come from nine states and have an average high school GPA of 3.95.

Are you ready for some more football? – Here’s how rare it is for BSU to have a home football opener against a conference opponent. — Coach Neu

8 years ago, Muncie IN native and now Petty Officer 1st Class Hollie Williams joined the Navy – now, is one of USS Makin Island’s meritoriously promoted sailors. This Program allows commands to select their most qualified sailors to advance in rank to the next paygrade outside of the advancement cycles. Williams graduated in 2014 from Muncie Central High School and earned a degree from Coastline Community College in 2021. According to Williams, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Muncie.

Reminder of a free event — musician Pokey LaFarge and his band will be performing a FREE outdoor concert as part of the 2022 Muncie Three Trails Music Series at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 10th at Canan Commons.

Bernard Shaw, who served as the chief anchor of CNN for two decades, died on Wednesday of pneumonia, his family said in a statement to the cable news network. He was 82.