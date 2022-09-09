Pollinator Party In Muncie Saturday

Ball State University is inviting the community to learn about and celebrate pollinators at its family-friendly “Pollinator Party!” being held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Dr. Joe and Alice Rinard Orchid Greenhouse and Environmental Center. MuncieJournal.com reports at this free event, nature-related organizations will offer pollinator-themed crafts and activities; an opportunity for kids to experience wildlife science done by Ball State researchers in a way they can understand.