There was another record turnout for Heart of Indiana United Way’s Day of Action in Muncie, which was held on Friday, September 9, 2022. MuncieJournal.com reports Day of Action is a community-wide volunteer event focused on bringing together individuals and groups to help make a difference in the community by working on one-day projects at local nonprofits.
589 volunteers came together to work in a single day of service.
Record Turnout For Day Of Action In Muncie
