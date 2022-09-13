Accutech Acquires Vera Mae’s Bistro

Vera Mae’s Bistro, downtown Muncie’s long-time fine dining establishment, is joining Accutech’s family of companies. MuncieJournal.com reports the iconic eatery and bar, situated on South Walnut Street just one block from Accutech’s headquarters, was launched by owners Kent Shuff and Steve Fennimore over 23 years ago when only a couple banks and law offices called downtown home. Accutech President Adam Unger says the acquisition fits perfectly within Accutech’s mission of “making great things happen for other people.”