Red Flag Law Loophole: Delaware County Wants To Fix

Judge Maryann Vorhees spoke to the Muncie Noon Rotary Club yesterday about Indiana’s Red Flag law. Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman was there, and explained a dangerous loophole – here’s how it works now

And what they’re trying to do about it

They’ll be working on the railroad – crossings – As we told you first last week, railroad crossing work in Muncie is on – Walnut is one that’s closed

Mayor Dan Ridenour said that list was shorter than what Norfolk Southern listed first – and there have been calls from unhappy people

The state’s monkeypox dashboard has been updated. As of Monday, a total of 187 cases had been reported in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Health says there have been 4 new cases since Friday.

News quick hits: Child poverty fell to its lowest recorded level in 2021, declining from 9.7% in 2020 to 5.2% in 2021, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released yesterday.

The Bridge Dinner in Muncie is Thursday, September 22nd 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., on the Washington Street Bridge. No cost to attend – food and drink for purchase – or bring your own.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard will not seek reelection, ending his time in office in 2023.

This weekend, two chances to see Orchestra Indiana perform what Scott Watkins called an out of this world concert

The two groups came together earlier this year

Saturday’s show at 7 p.m. at Emens in Muncie, and Sunday is 3 p.m. at Marion High School

Justice for Ryder – 35 years in prison: 27 year old Alyson Stephen of Elwood sentenced yesterday for the 2018 death of her son, Ryder. Herald Bulletin reported that Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims said this case was not about what actions Stephen took but what she failed to do to protect her son.

News quick hits: More Reports of COVID Vaccine-Linked Heart Inflammation in Young Males Submitted to CDC, according to Epoch Times.

Flu-Lapalooza is a one-day FREE flu shot clinic on October 13, from 1 – 6 p.m. at many Meridian locations across Indiana.

More now in his own voice – Mayor Dan Ridenour told me yesterday that the feasibility study done for a possible hotel in Muncie showed even more possible upside

As reported yesterday, a site near the Academy of Model Aeronautics is being considered.

People have been paying too much for college says Sen. Mike Braun. He told Fox Business that one simple solution is to make a high school education better and more valuable. Braun said a better high school education may keep people who may have a better aptitude for a trade, from having to spend so much money on a college degree, that they ultimately might not use.

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton is still alive. But, she’s still not expected to survive. The man accused of shooting her is out of the hospital and in jail in Montgomery County, Ohio. Phillip Lee was also shot, by cops. Family members have said he was on meth and didn’t want to go back to jail.

This week during a Labor Day delayed regular meeting of Muncie City Council, council person Ro Selvey had a couple of community announcements

Drought report – Meteorologist Cody Moore with the National Weather Service Office in Indianapolis says last weekend’s combination of scattered rain and thunderstorms, which smothered most of the state, was able to drop enough water for some good news

Temperatures dropped for a couple of days but we’re headed back nearer to 90 soon.

Elwood officer Tyler Irwin named officer of the year by Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna. Herald Bulletin reported that four members of that Department were honored Tuesday with presentations at the Anderson Rotary Club meeting at the Anderson Country Club.

Cornerstone Auditorium in Muncie plans for the eighth annual showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday, October 1. Touted as one of the oddest, most off-the-wall cult films ever made, this rock n’ roll science fiction horror satire is a Halloween favorite. Pre-sale tickets are available for $15 through Monday, September 26.