Gun Found In Students Lock At Central High Monday

Around 10am Monday, school officials searched a student’s locker and found a handgun inside a backpack in a locker at Central high school. The student was immediately detained by school security officers and Muncie Police was called to the scene. Police took the student into custody without incident and are now conducting a full investigation. A soft lockdown, which prohibits anyone from entering or exiting the building, lasted about an hour before school officials and Muncie Police determined there was no other safety concern and that the building could be reopened.