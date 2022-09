The David Owsley Museum of Art (DOMA) at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., will display a selection of recent additions to the DOMA collection from Sept. 29 through Dec. 22, 2022. MuncieJournal.com reports DOMA is open to the public 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. on Saturdays. There is no admission fee.