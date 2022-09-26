A trial is set to start in late January for a former New Castle police officer accused of physicaly abusing arrestees. 44 year old
Aaron Jason Strong allegedly kicked one arrestee in the head and shot another, at close range in the back, with a bean bag shotgun in July 2017. The Star Press reports he is also accused of beating another arrestee — after that man had reportedly surrendered — with an expandable baton in 2019.
Trial Set For January For Ex-Police Officer Accused Of Abusing Arrestees
