Muncie’s annual Historic Beech Grove Cemetery Tour is coming up October 8th from 3:30 to 7:30pm. Hosted by the Old West End Neighborhood Association, the guided walking tour of the cemetery grounds takes a different route each year, highlighting notable Muncie residents interred in Beech Grove. MuncieJournal.com reports tickets can be purchased at the gothic gate at 1400 West Kilgore Avenue during the event or purchased in advance at Eventbrite.com.