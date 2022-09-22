Stedman Coming Back To Ball State

Oprah’s Stedman is coming back to BSU – New York Times bestselling author, and 1979 Ball State University graduate Stedman Graham will be the next featured speaker in the David Letterman Distinguished Professional Lecture and Workshop Series at Ball State. 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Sursa Performance Hall. Free tickets for Ball State students, faculty, and staff are available. General public starting Sept. 10.

A young girl was hit by a truck Wednesday morning while standing at her bus stop. Sascha Nixon has more.

WLBC News Bytes:

Indianapolis Zoo released video footage Tuesday of its Kudu calves exploring their habitat.

Ball State head men’s basketball coach Michael Lewis is the guest on the podcast Our Call to Beneficence, hosted by President Mearns, dropping on or about Sept. 29, according to a release.

The Soldiers and Sailors Monument in the middle of Indianapolis will be getting some renovations. Retired Brigadier General Stewart Goodwin, executive director of Indiana War Memorials said they’ll start with the steps, beginning next month

He says they’ll also be cleaning the whole monument due to graffiti and water damage. The observation deck and gift shop will stay open.

This is the final week of work for Beth Goetz as Athletics Director at Ball State, and Pres. Geoffrey wanted to share a story – it was during the time that a testing and vax site on campus needed a coordinator

That from a WLBC Radio News Zoom Room interview last week. She heads to her new job at Iowa.

Differences in reporting – This is the reporting we had last week, as County Clerk Rick Spangler spoke at the Candidate forum

But, Delaware County Party chairmen told the Star Press this week they are not ready to Ok vote center plan yet. Back to Spangler, in his own words when asked the soonest they would take effect

The centers would allow any voter registered in Delaware County to vote at any one of 25 vote centers set up across the county.

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will be buried in the Public Safety section of Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis. The police department says you will be able to attend the service. Chris Davis reports

Muncie Central High School has a 77% attendance rate for the senior class according to MCS Board President Jim Williams at last week’s Board meeting. Central Principal Chris Walked was in studio yesterday and talked about the importance

And, the ways they are trying to mitigate the absenteeism

Tomorrow, we’ll share in our morning news the lengths they go to trying to convince a student from dropping out. In the meantime: parents and guardians are implored to get those kids in school.

8 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to arson causing $1 million damage at the Beech Grove Amtrak facility and at apartment in Greenwood, says the U.S. Department of Justice in a news release. In May, 2021, Casey Sage, used a railroad flare to set two buildings on fire, destroying the buildings and what was inside.

Today is the special event from MDwise from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department

Rachel Maxey from WLBC Radio News interview this week.

WLBC News Bytes:

WISH TV reports that the U-Indy Tennis Team will be teaching kids how to play this October.

Ball State Daily News, and Ball Bearings Magazine, are a finalist in several categories in this year’s College Media Association Pinnacle Awards.

104 Veterans served: this week’s Stand Down Delaware County event at the Muncie Fairgrounds helped those that have served out Country, with resources, connections, job opportunities and clothing blankets and boots. Liz Wilcox, Delaware County Commissioners/VA Assistant thanked all who helped.

Muncie Northside Middle School Teacher Isaac Denniston won the Extra Yard for Teachers Award. He’s a Choir teacher who also leads the school’s Titan TV program, and will receive a $1,000 Donors Choose gift card for school supplies and other items and be recognized on the field during Ball State’s football game on October 1.

Calling Men to Pray: Julius Anderson

October 1 at McCullough Park beginning at 9 a.m., rain or shine. More coverage tomorrow morning right here – and the full interview Sunday at 6:30 a.m. on Community Focus on both WLBC, and WMUN – The Talk of Muncie on 92-5 FM 1340 AM and free streams of all.