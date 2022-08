The Coalition of Women’s Organizations will host its 30th annual Women’s Equality Day program at 5 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022 in the Muncie City Hall auditorium. MuncieJournal.com reports the event will honor the achievements of women who fought for the right to vote and the successes of today’s community leaders. Women’s Equality Day celebrates the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.