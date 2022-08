A Dunkirk man maintained his prison sentence for killing his girlfriend — totaling 47 years and six months — was too harsh, but the Indiana Court of Appeals disagrees. According to the Star Press, 45 year old Cory Michael Jones was sentenced in January after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the August 2020 slaying of Shanna M. Jones. Jones, arrested three days after the homicide, at first denied any knowledge of the shooting, and then maintained it had been an accident.