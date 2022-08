If you need a drivers’ licenses or Indiana state identification in order to register and vote in the November general election, you can ride a special weekly MITS shuttle to the Muncie Bureau of Motor Vehicles office. The Star Press reports the MITS Plus shuttle van leaves the downtown transfer station at 9:30 and 11 a.m. each Thursday and leaves the license branch at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for the return trip.