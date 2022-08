A Blackford County woman charged in a crash that killed two members of a Montpelier family has failed in a bid to have her trial moved to another county. The Star Press reports 46 year old Brandi S. Bar is charged in a June accident when her car crashed into a home in Montpelier, killing the house’s owner, 73-year-old Jerry A. “Jake” Michael, and his 5-year-old great-grandson, Jenson Reynolds.