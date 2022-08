A Muncie man’s murder conviction has been upheld by an appellate court. 23 year old William Balfour lll was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the July 2015 shooting death of 18 year old Christian Orebaugh. According to the Star Press, the Indiana Court of Appeals rejected arguments that the judge should not have allowed testimony about the defendant’s phone conversations, while he was awaiting trial, in the Delaware County jail.