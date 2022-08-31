Sagamore of the Wabash Winner in Anderson

For 24 years, Bob Blume has been executive director of Man 4 Man Ministries, an organization that helps formerly incarcerated men create a new life. In that time, he’s also been a coach at Anderson and Taylor universities. And now, he’s gotten the highest civilian award that an Indiana governor can bestow: A Sagamore of the Wabash. Earlier this month, State Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, presented the award during a golf event Aug. 13 at Anderson Country Club.

News Quick Hits:

The Hoosier Hardwood Festival is coming to Lebanon on September 9th – celebrating Indiana’s lumber industry in a variety of ways. hoosierhardwoodfestival.com.

Today’s the deadline to sign up for the John Frank football league in Muncie – girls & boys in grades K-6.

Someone drove, crashed, and damaged eight school buses in Tippecanoe County over the weekend – south of Lafayette’s southern border. Information call the cops. 765-423-9321.

The Entire afternoon shift for Ball State Police Department, has decided to bring back the Dunk A Cop Event to Raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital. On Thursday September 1st, from 10am till 2pm the dunk tank set up will be at the Scramble light at McKinley and Riverside.

The All IN Music and Arts Festival is happening this weekend. Musicians including Hall & Oates, and John Fogerty will be performing at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday. allinfestival.com.

Back in jail – 3 months after a local judge issued a warrant for her arrest, Donna Michelle Randolph, 49, is charged with reckless homicide and driving with a controlled substance in her system causing death – her 4 year old granddaughter in June 2014. Since 2015, Randolph’s trial has been scheduled — and then postponed — more than 10 times. Star Press also says in 2017, she was scheduled to plead guilty to at least one of the charges against her, but failed to show up for that hearing. A plea agreement in the case was later withdrawn.

Monday night in Marion, cops went to Baldwin Ave at the intersection of Fourth Street and found Sharice Bilbee, 29, Marion dead. She was on a moped, and was hit by a semi driven by Sohil Singh, 25, Manitoba, Canada who allegedly ran a red light. Singh was not injured. This is an ongoing investigation, but at this time neither the use of alcohol nor narcotics is suspected as being a contributing factor in the crash.

The Indiana Broadcasters Association will recognize the Best in the state during the 2022 Spectrum Awards Tuesday, October 4 at the annual Fall Conference in Carmel. Oldies 101’s Zach Johnson is again a Finalist for best Play by Play, Woof Boom Radio’s Paul Poteet is up for Personality of the year, and yours truly is honored to be a Finalist for best newscast.

Slow down, or else – Indiana State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic enforcement zone on Interstate 69 on Tuesday, and tweeted: “in the 2.5 hours, the two departments wrote 25 citations, 29 warnings, and 1 criminal arrest. The fastest speed of the day was 101.”

This apparently happened Friday, but the Star Press reported just yesterday that Jaydin Lawrence Young, 19, was being held in the Delaware County jail on Tuesday under a $10,000 bond, preliminarily charged with possessing a firearm on school property and intimidation. Young exchanged angry words with a man who had declined to buy him tobacco products at a store, when the teen “pulled out a gun and said this is how people get shot.” The gun apparently didn’t have a magazine in it, and Young fled on foot in the direction of nearby South View Elementary School. When they arrested him, Cops said Young had a rifle and “two magazines which were loaded.” More ammunition was reportedly found in his backpack.

Deadline extended to Sept. 5 for City of Carmel “Midtown’s Got Talent” – looking for vocal or instrumental soloists and duos, age 10 years and up, for the multi-week competition.

The Cincinnati Reds have Cole Swindell performing a LIVE concert from the field this Saturday night – it starts 20 minutes after the game ends.

The Taylor women’s soccer program is set to host its 2022 Fall ID Camp on Friday, October 28, from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm. The camp will be open to high school girls, grades nine through 12.