BSU Faculty Members Honored

Seven faculty members at Ball State University have been selected as honorees for this year’s Liberal Education and America’s Promise (LEAP) Indiana Faculty Awards. Dr. Adam Kuban, professor of Journalism, was selected as this year’s LEAP Indiana Paragon Award recipient, while six Ball State faculty members were recognized as part of the LEAP Indiana COVID Character Honors program. The LEAP Indiana Paragon Award honors the sustained professional achievement of an individual who exemplifies LEAP Indiana’s mission and vision as a teacher or teaching and learning advocate.