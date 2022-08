Muncie-based Accutech Systems Corp. is growing faster than 99.93 percent of private companies in the United States, according to a recent announcement from Inc. magazine. MuncieJournal.com reports the publication named Accutech an “Inc. 5000” company for 2022, a designation that identifies the top 5000 fastest growing private companies in the nation, based on three-year revenue growth. The award represents a mere 0.07 percent of all American businesses.