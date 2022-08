The Muncie Police Department and City of Muncie have announced the deployment of 22 automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras intended to solve and reduce violent crime. The cameras are built by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company. Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour will talk more about it at tonight’s Dream with Dan Forum held at the Muncie Innovation Connector at 1208 W. White River Blvd, at 6ppm.