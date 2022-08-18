Muncie: Your License Plate Will Be Watched Soon

They say they’re not intended for minor traffic or parking violations, do not capture speed but automated license plate readers are coming to Muncie. Muncie Police Department will deploy 22 of the cameras intended to solve and reduce violent crime. Muncie Mayor and the Police Chief will present more info at tonight’s Dream with Dan Forum held at the Muncie Innovation Connector at 6 p.m., and will be livestreamed on Facebook. The public is encouraged to submit questions either in person or online.

Get those kids to school – Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski told me yesterday, some kids have yet to show up… MCS started August 9 – and it’s possible that some have moved and did not let the school know. Please give them a call.

The second time was not the charm – 2 hour parking restrictions in the downtown business district was tabled by the Elwood Common Council. Elwood is one of many communities struggling with the perception of insufficient parking in business districts.

Taylor University films produced by students in the Film and Media sequence have earned inclusion and recognition in 12 different film festivals and competitions this summer. Their program trains future storytellers for work in film, television and video production. Classes begin August 29 at the Upland campus.

A 40% increase in the cost of asphalt has resulted in Madison County delaying the repaving of County Road 100 East, according to the Herald Bulletin.

BSU Move In Weekend might be a little wet – Dry weather and below-average temperatures will continue, but rain is likely this weekend… Cody Moore with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says drought conditions have improved and he doesn’t see any days in the near future where there will be high humidity.

Muncie landed another triathlon event, this weekend at Prairie Creek…. Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour says the Muncie Sprint and Olympic Triathlon will bring visitors to our area…

The Noblesville Front Porch Music Fest is coming back on August 27th. From 2 to 6:30, visitors can walk down Logan Street as they listen to local musicians perform all different types of music. There will also be food and drinks available. One of the event’s co-creators said the free festival is a way to remind people of “what makes Noblesville special.”

The Ball State soccer team begins the 2022 season on the road with a tough test against Kentucky on Thursday, Aug. 18, followed by a match at Queens on Sunday, Aug. 21