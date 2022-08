The Madison County Prosecutor’s office is seeking the death penalty in the fatal shooting of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. WLBC news reporter Bret Busby says prosecutor Rodney Cummings announced Wednesday he is seeking the penalty against Carl Roy Webb Boards II. Cummings discussed the case during a news conference Wednesday morning. Cummings said, “In my entire career, I have never seen a case like this. It’s the worst of the worst.”