A Muncie man charged in the slayings of two local residents during an armed home invasion is pursuing an insanity defense. According to the Star Press, 27 year old Daniel Lamar Jones is charged with two counts of murder in the July 13 slayings of 69 year old Malcolm E. Perdue and 51 year old Kyndra K. Swift at a house in the 2900 block of South Liberty Street.