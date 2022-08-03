Not a Sharknado – a Gustnado

Some thought it was a tornado that uprooted trees this week in parts of Madison County, but the National Weather Service Office in Indianapolis, says it was a ‘gustnado.’ That’s a relatively small whirlwind that forms as an eddy in the outflow of a thunderstorm. They do not connect with any cloud-based rotation and are not tornadoes, even though damage associated with them can be similar to weak tornadoes.

More local news briefs are below…

Another COVID update – On Tuesday, more than half of Indiana was classified in the high-risk category for spreading COVID-19. In our area, they include Miami, Howard, Grant, Huntington, Tipton, and Jay counties. There were also 35 more Indiana counties listed as “medium” risks, all according to a report from WTHR.

The world’s largest QR Code is in Farmland, Indiana. According to MuncieJournal.com’s Mike Rhodes who was sent information about it, the Yuengling brewing company wanted to recognize the farming community, and have Chalfant Family Farms grow the world’s largest QR code from real, live crops. Carefully planted in May 2022, the crops have now grown to form the world’s largest QR code—measuring roughly a ¼ mile long by a ¼ mile wide—or about the length of 20 football fields.

Last weekend at the Anderson Tartan Tournament of Bands, Muncie Central came in second behind Kokomo. At the Drums at Winchester contest, Winchester came in second behind Kokomo. But all of those summer contests leads to the Super Bowl of Band shows: State Fair Band Day, Friday. The defending champion is Muncie Central.

This week in 1915, Hoosier History includes the birth of Ruth Lilly, born in Indianapolis, where she was the great-grandchild of pharmaceutical founder Eli Lilly. During her lifetime she gave away hundreds of millions of dollars in support of the arts, education, health, and environmental causes.