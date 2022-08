The Bargain Box is a thrift shop in The Historic Kimbrough District of Muncie, located at 607 E. Charles Street. The sorority Psi Iota Xi purchased the Bargain Box and is donating 100 % of the income from its sales (all are donated items) to support local charities, and to make endowment grants/scholarships, particularly in the areas of art, literature, speech and hearing, and music.