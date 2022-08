PrimeTrust Federal Credit Union and Second Harvest Food Bank invite you to the tenth annual Soup Crawl. Held in downtown Muncie, on Thursday, October 6th, from 5 pm to 8 pm, tickets are available now. Tickets are being sold online at curehunger.org/soupcrawl. MuncieJournal.com reports Soup Crawl attendees can stroll the streets of historic downtown Muncie and sample 20 delicious soups from downtown and area restaurants, caterers, and organizations