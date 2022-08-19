New Additions To IU Health Ball Jackson Street Medical Building

IU Health Ball continues to expand its offerings at the Jackson Street medical office building with a new pharmacy, as well as primary care, obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN) services. MuncieJournal.com reports the work done on the building at 2901 W. Jackson Street includes 23 OBGYN exam rooms, two special procedure rooms, a urogynecology procedure room, two Ultrasound rooms, 24 primary care exam rooms, a primary care special procedure room, three bariatric patient rooms, a lab, pharmacy, and more.