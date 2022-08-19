BSU Concerned About TV Housing Complaint Story

Ball State says “that’s not Us” – As the move in is on at BSU, Indy TV aired a story of some complaints this week with people moving into Muncie – Pres. Mearns had this to share

He also shared how seriously they are taking this report

Mearns says the University will advocate for students

BSU Properties shared a statement with Indy TV that indicated they are working as quickly as possible to rectify all complaints, and staffing shortages as well as hired third party providers might not be doing the work as well as expected.

With the CDC loosening guidelines on COVID recommendations last week, we wondered is MCS made any adjustments for students and staff – here’s CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski

The Delaware County Veteran’s Affairs Office in collecting items that we will be transporting down to the flood victims in Kentucky. The Delaware County Emergency Management Agency is assisting and will be helping to transport the items within the next week. We are collecting items at the County Building and Justice center as well as at some VFW posts in the county. They are not looking for food/water donations – those needs have been met. SEE the list of what’s needed on our Local News page now.

It’s Friday Night Lights – here’s our football plans – if you want to hear Yorktown at Anderson’s 7pm game tonight head to 101.1 FM 1240 AM or the free stream for Oldies 101. If you want Delta at Muncie Central, listen to 92-5 FM 1340 AM on The Talk of Muncie WMUN – there’s a free Live Videocast of that game, too.

Hy-Vee plans to open store in Fishers.

Beth Goetz, Director of Athletics at BSU recently named Nike Executive of the Year.

And, The Indiana State Police is hosting its second annual open house at the Lafayette Post on Saturday, August 27th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Town of Yorktown Indiana Police Department might look a little different with the new patch and uniforms. The social media post we happened to see said uniform changes and additions like body cameras are coming in the weeks ahead.

Yesterday afternoon – a groundbreaking happened for the expansion of the Carmel Police Department (CPD) Headquarters and the new home for the Carmel City Court.

Muncie based Accutech Systems Corp. is growing faster than 99.93 percent of private companies in the United States, according to a recent announcement from Inc. magazine.

The NAACP Muncie Branch is adding a new twist to an event this year. George Foley posted that they are inviting the public to the 1st Rooftop Membership Meeting on Friday, September 9th from 6pm-10pm on the rooftop at Village Promenade. The event charge is $40 per person, with proceeds to fund a Youth scholarship and other events. Get your tickets today from Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/…/rooftop-membership-mixer…