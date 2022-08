Muncie Civic Theatre will open its 2022-23 season with a “tale as old as time.” MuncieJournal.com reports guests of all ages are invited to “Beauty and the Beast” on the main stage Aug. 12-14, 19-21, 26-28 and Sept. 1-4. Performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinees will begin at 2:30 p.m.