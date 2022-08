A Muncie man already charged with fatally shooting three members of a Muncie family now stands accused of threatening to kill correction officers at the Delaware County jail. The Star Press reports 28 year old Devin Xavier Myers is charged with intimidation and being a prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon. The deadly weapon charge is a Level 4 felony with a maximum 12-year sentence. Intimidation is a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.