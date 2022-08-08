MCS Primary And Secondary Teachers Of The Year Named

Kira Zick and Kim Kowalski have been selected as Muncie Community Schools’ (MCS) primary and secondary Teachers of the Year, respectively, for the 2021-22 school year. MuncieJournal.com reports Zick teaches grades 3 and 4 in the Dual Language Immersion program at West View Elementary. Kowalski is a Master Teacher at Southside Middle School.

Both Zick and Kowalski will receive plaques and $1,000 salary increases for their district awards.