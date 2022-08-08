Kira Zick and Kim Kowalski have been selected as Muncie Community Schools’ (MCS) primary and secondary Teachers of the Year, respectively, for the 2021-22 school year. MuncieJournal.com reports Zick teaches grades 3 and 4 in the Dual Language Immersion program at West View Elementary. Kowalski is a Master Teacher at Southside Middle School.
Both Zick and Kowalski will receive plaques and $1,000 salary increases for their district awards.
MCS Primary And Secondary Teachers Of The Year Named
