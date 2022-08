Muncie Folk, a local harm reduction initiative, continues to distribute naloxone through placement of additional “NaloxBoxes” in the Muncie community . In late 2021, two “NaloxBoxes” were installed in Muncie, with a third just recently installed and a fourth coming soon. Naloxboxes are hard, acrylic boxes mounted to exterior walls or posts and are able to provide 24/7 access to naloxone.