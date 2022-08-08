Governor Holcomb Signs Abortion Ban Bill Into Law

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a near-total abortion ban into law, barely an hour after final approval by the Senate. The bill allows abortion if there’s a serious health risk to the mother, or in cases of rape or incest within 10 weeks. Abortions would be allowed for fatal birth defects up to 20 weeks. Beginning September 15, any other abortion is banned unless the mother faces serious health risk.

A Muncie man has been arrested in conjunction with a shooting at the northside Muncie Walmart. Tyler C. Abrams has been charged with murder, criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice and pointing a firearm. Police say when they approached Abrams, he threw his hands in the air and said, “I give up, I’m turning myself in.”

24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz was remembered at his funeral Saturday. Shahnavaz, who was known by nicknames like “Shanny” to his friends, died in the line of duty on July 31st. He was killed during a traffic stop. At a service at ITOWN Church in Fishers, Shahnavaz was celebrated and eulogized by his friends, family, coworkers, and more. Numerous speakers commented on his laugh, his positive outlook on life, and his faith. His body was buried at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.

Kokomo High School won the 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition. Sixteen marching bands representing 20 Indiana high schools advanced to the semifinals of the annual competition at the state fairgrounds Friday night before the Marching Wildcats took home the title. Winchester Community High School came in 2nd; Muncie Central came in 3rd; Anderson High School came in 4th, Jay County came in 7th and Yorktown came in at 8th.

The roundabout at Nebo and River Road is now officially open. However, the exit heading NORTH from the roundabout will be closed until the bridge project is completed at the end of August. Southbound Nebo road from Woodland Trails is open.

Small Glories will be performing a FREE outdoor concert as part of the 2022 Muncie Three Trails Music Series. The concert will take place at 7:00 PM on Saturday, August 13th at Canan Commons in the heart of downtown Muncie, IN. Paul Marhoefer will open the show.

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour and his wife Sherry are hosting a teenager from Taiwan as part of the Muncie Rotary Club’s Youth Exchange program. “Jimmy” is the first Muncie Rotary Exchange student in the past two years. He will attend Burris High School. Over the weekend Jimmy enjoyed the balloons that were launched at the “Fire up Downtown” event.

Muncie City Councilwomen Ro Selvey and Delaware County Veteran Service Officer Tommy Goul are working together in partnership with The Journey Home to collect and ship relief supplies to relief contacts in Kentucky and to flood victims most in need. Ms. Selvey and Mr. Goul are in the process of establishing logistics and setting up a drop zone where members of the Muncie and Delaware County Community can drop off supplies and are coordinating with local volunteers to transport those supplies to Kentucky.

Meijer is giving teachers 15% off school supplies, home office equipment, cleaning supplies, and children’s clothes and shoes through Monday, Sept. 5. A coupon is available to those who show a valid school ID at the Meijer Customer Service desk. The discount can only be used in-store.

On average, 38 children die in hot cars each year in the United States… one death every nine days, according to the safety organization Kids and Car Safety. A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s. When a child is left in a hot vehicle, that child’s temperature can rise quickly, and they could die within minutes. That…according to Donna Bertram, injury prevention coordinator for IU Health Ball’s trauma department.

Ball State football’s Byron Ellis has been named General Manager, head coach Mike Neu has announced. Ellis, who is entering his seventh season on Neu’s staff, was previously the Director of Football Administration/Chief of Staff.

Eli Lilly has released a statement in regard to Indiana’s new abortion law. In it, they say, “We are concerned that this law will hinder Lilly’s – and Indiana’s – ability to attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world. While we have expanded our employee health plan coverage to include travel for reproductive services unavailable locally, that may not be enough for some current and potential employees.” They also say that, “Given this new law, we will be forced to plan for more employment growth outside our home state.”

Ball State University has formed a partnership with Gen.G Global Academy—a high-caliber international esports organization with competitive teams in South Korea, China, and the United States. The program is in the university’s College of Communication, Information and Media.

Orchestra Indiana has announced that individual concert tickets to its 2022-23 season will go on sale today. Tickets start at just $20, and are available online any time at orchestraindiana.org, or through the Emens Auditorium Box Office.

Two Muncie Men have been named to “Indiana Authors Awards” shortlist of 40 best books. Muncie authors J. R. Jamison and Mark Neely are included in their categories of the 2022 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards. Winners will be announced on August 24th.

During a celebratory night marking a decade of the Chuckstrong initiative, more than $2 million was raised for research at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center. Hosted by the Indianapolis Colts, Jim Irsay and former head coach Chuck Pagano on Aug. 4 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, the 2022 Chuckstrong Tailgate Gala celebrated 10 years of Pagano’s survivorship, and more than $12 million raised for cancer research.

The Anderson High School Marching Highlanders finished fourth at the Indiana State Fair’s 75th Annual Band Day competition late Friday night. Kokomo won the championship, followed by Winchester and Muncie Central. In all, 39 high school marching bands participated in the competition. According to the Herald Bulletin, Anderson has won more state fair Band Day crowns than any other school.

The Anderson Police Department recently received a drone through a community safety grant from CenterPoint Energy. The Herald Bulletin reports the police department is using the grant funds to purchase a drone and the software package that includes advanced technology and searching capabilities.

Thirty-seven hospitals in Indiana are among the 2,600 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke. Community Hospital of Anderson and IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital both receive awards for stroke care.

Governor Eric Holcomb has signed a bill that would give Hoosier taxpayers a $200 refund to help families due to high inflation. The bill also caps the state’s gasoline tax at 29 cents through June of next year.