IRACS Program Launches at Delaware County Jail

A group of community leaders gathered at the Delaware County Jail last week to announce the launch of the Integrated Reentry and Correctional Support Program. The IRACS program involves assessing each individual’s needs and options while they are incarcerated, and connecting them with a support team of peer recovery coaches and other professionals. At the press conference, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour noted that almost everyone has a personal connection with someone who has struggled with mental health or substance use. The program, is also being launched in Blackford, Davies, Dearborn, and Scott counties.

The Starpress reports the death of a Hartford City woman has resulted in a conflict between Blackford County Coroner Zach Crouch and Hartford City police. Crouch said police were unprofessional in front of the family of the woman and that there were no indications her death was caused by foul play. The coroner said further legal aid and counsel is being looked into because of the situation.

Indiana University and Purdue University in Indianapolis will split IUPUI into two separate academic institutions. The announcement was made by both IU and Purdue boards of trustees. Details of the realignment are expected to be completed by the fall semester of 2024.

Police say Henry County man led officers on a vehicle chase, while his 1-year-old son was a passenger in his pickup truck. 43-year-old Gary Dean Smith Jr. of Lewisville, was charged in Henry Circuit Court 2 with neglect of a dependent, resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended. According to an affidavit, Smith told officers he had fled “because he knew he had a suspended license and also knew he would get in trouble for not having his son secured in a car seat.”

Marion Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of an Anderson man early Saturday. 32-year-old Todd Anthony Gosha was found shot and later died at the hospital. Police arrived at the scene and found people trying to administer CPR to Gosha until medics arrived. A 16 year old has been arrested in connection with the case and was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

105-year-old Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins is the oldest woman to run 100 meters in an official competition – qualifying her for this year’s National Senior Games. Good for her.

David Heeter, executive vice president and corporate ambassador/advisor, for Northwest Bank, was honored by the Indiana Bankers Association during a special ceremony in Indianapolis on Friday, August 5th, with the IBA Leaders in Banking Excellence award. As the IBA’s highest honor, the Leaders in Banking Excellence award recognize the shining stars of the Indiana banking community and celebrates the exceptional bankers that have left their mark in the banking industry, as well as in community service and civic involvement. Visit munciejournal.com for the full story.

The Munciana Volleyball club, the oldest program in the country according to Inside Indiana Business, has been acquired by 3STEP sports, a Massachusetts-based youth sports club. Munciana Volleyball was established in 1974 by Steve Shondell, former head coach of the BSU women’s volleyball team. The club operates out of a 42,000 square foot facility in Yorktown.

On Wednesday, August 17th, American Idol will be holding virtual auditions for Indiana residents who believe they have what it takes to wear the crown as the next American Idol. Everyone who registers will get an opportunity to perform in front of the show’s producers from the comfort of their own homes and receive real-time feedback on their performance. Visit the American idol website to register.

Cal Ripken Jr. and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation will be coming to Muncie tomorrow to dedicate the newly renovated Gainbridge field. The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 10:30am at McCulloch Park in Muncie.

The Indianapolis International Airport is undergoing a $190 million rebuild of one of its two main runways. The project, which is expected to conclude in late 2024, has been underway since earlier this year and is part of a concerted effort by the Indianapolis Airport Authority to upgrade facilities and, potentially, lure new airlines and routes to the airport.

The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill by Indiana lawmakers Friday to rename a Veterans Affairs clinic after late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. The Indiana state delegation in Washington DC introduced a bipartisan resolution last week to rename the St. Joseph Department of Veterans Affairs clinic and on Friday the bill, H.R.8656, passed. The bill, which passed unanimously, calls for the clinic to be renamed the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.”

The Indiana Department of Transportation began lane restrictions to I69 in Madison county yesterday. The northbound and southbound lanes of I69 from mile marker 212 through mile marker 228 will be restricted to one lane through Saturday, August 27th.

There’s only one more week until the Indiana State Fair comes to a close. Head to the fairgrounds soon if you’d like to enjoy any of the animals, food, rides, performances, and more before they are gone. The fair is closed on Monday and Tuesday

Film fans might be excited to know that a Steven Spielberg-signed “E.T.” movie poster will soon be auctioned off. In honor of the film’s 40th anniversary, the IMAX theater in the Indiana State Museum will be displaying the poster until early September, when the highest-bidding fan will get to take it home. Bidding starts at 100 dollars. If you are interested in trying for the poster, you can bid online at betterunite.com. The IMAX version of the film is now playing at the IMAX theater inside the Indiana State Museum.

A Noblesville beautification project on the Logan Street bridge will lead to partial road closures beginning this morning, as the “Bridge of Flowers” project gets underway. The area will include 1000 square feet of raised planter boxes, 90 feet of seating and two shade areas with overhead lighting.

The Buffalo Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday during both team’s first preseason game of 2022.

Ball State Economist Michael Hicks says Indiana should expect fewer out-of-state college students due to Indiana’s recent abortion ban. He also suggests Indiana will have an increased outflow of Hoosier students to other states. Hicks says the abortion issue will erupt on college campuses this fall and that Indiana employers will be selectively uninvited from job fairs across the country.

The trial of Elwood mother Alyson Stephen charged with murder in the death of her son in 2018 begins Tuesday. 27 year old Stephen is facing charges of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in the death of her 23-month-old son Ryder. Her former husband Jacob Wootton was sentenced by Judge Sims to 40 years following his plea of guilty to neglect of a dependent causing death and 12 years as a habitual offender.