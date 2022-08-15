IRACS Launched In Delaware County

A small group of community leaders gathered at the Delaware County Jail to announce the launch of the Integrated Reentry and Correctional Support Program (IRACS). IRACS, which has successfully been launched as a state pilot program in ­­­­five counties, was first discussed in 2020, when the city and county met to discuss priorities for ARP funding. Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders were quickly identified as pressing needs, and a team began working to implement a program to help incarcerated individuals reintegrate into the community and stay sober.