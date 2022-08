A Muncie woman who crashed into other vehicles while fleeing from Boone County sheriff’s deputies in a stolen car has been sentenced to six years in prison. According to the Star Press, 19 year old Jamiah N. Brown had pleaded guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement and auto theft, stemming from an incident that started in the parking lot of IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on June 8, 2021.