Shoka Griffin is the 2022 Muncie Central High School Alumni Association scholarship recipient. He will attend Ball State University where he will play football and where he plans to major in sports management and criminal justice. MuncieJournal.com reports since 1998, the Muncie Central High School Alumni Association has awarded $37,000 in scholarships to Muncie Central students to continue their education at a four-year accredited college or university in-state or out-of-state