Cardinal Greenways will close out its 2022 Summer Series with the Cardinal Walk on Sept. 10. Featuring 5K and 10K routes in Muncie and Marion, Cardinal Walk is a non-competitive event for people of all ages and abilities with a focus on family fun. MuncieJournal.com reports to learn more and register for the walk, visit cardinalgreenways.org/cardinalwalk. Pre-registration closes at noon on Friday, Sept. 9, but participants will also be able to register onsite the day of the event.