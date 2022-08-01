Elwood Officer Shot and Killed During Traffic Stop

Another police officer killing – State Police are investigating the shooting and killing of an Elwood police officer – during a traffic stop. The suspect was arrested in Hamilton County, where State Police said a pursuit ended in a crash on Interstate 69 near 106th Street in Fishers.

A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Detectives revealed an Elwood Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County, Indiana. For an unknown reason, the suspect exited the Buick and fired multiple rounds striking the officer at least one time. Before additional officers arrived, the suspect fled from the scene in the Buick. Responding officers from Elwood Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department located the wounded officer and administered life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived. The officer was transported by ambulance to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy in Elwood and later flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Just after 2:30 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department located the Buick and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The Buick failed to stop and continued southbound on State Road 37. Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies continued to pursue the Buick and deployed a tire deflation device near the area of State Road 37 and 146th street. The Buick continued southbound on State Road 37 toward Interstate 69. While on Interstate 69, Fishers Police Department conducted two Precision Immobilization Techniques (PIT). After the second Precision Immobilization Technique, the vehicle struck a median barrier wall and became immobilized. Responding officers were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident.

This is an active and ongoing investigation led by Detectives from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post. Further information about the identity of the officer and suspect will be forthcoming. At the completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to the Madison County Prosecutors Office.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post were assisted in this investigation by: Troopers from the Pendleton and Indianapolis District, Detectives from the Indianapolis District, Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigators, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, Madison County EMA, Fishers Police Department, Westfield Police Department, Noblesville Police Department, Indiana Conservation Officer, Elwood Fire Department/ EMS.

Muncie police officers quickly arrested a suspect for a deadly Saturday evening shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Walmart in Muncie. Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867 or Muncie Police Dispatch at 765-747-4838.

Earlier that same day, officers were helping at Heroes and Helpers shopping – here’s coordinator Bruce Qualls.

He explained to WLBC’s Steve Lindell how the $2,500 grant came to be.

Delaware County Sheriff’s department, Muncie fire department were represented, and Mayor Ridenour spoke to his city police’s effort.

Senate Bill 1, a ban on abortion in Indiana with exceptions only for rape, incest and to save the life of the mother, was passed by the Indiana Senate Saturday by the narrowest margin possible – one vote. The bill, passed 26-20 and with 10 Republicans voting against it, would provide one of the nation’s strongest bans on abortion.

Ball State University is the exclusive sponsor of the Ball State Cardinal Super Ferris Wheel. Two weeks ago, we asked what that sponsorship cost, and received this reply from a university spokesperson, “The University’s investment in this sponsorship is not a new cost, but rather a reallocation of already accounted for marketing funds. Given the competitive nature of such sponsorships, we’d rather leave it at that.”

Match money completed: the $5,000 match challenge for Greater Muncie Habitat for Humanity was met last week, according to Lindsey Arthur, Chief Executive Officer .

A new study from Advanced Dermatology says more than 1 in 10 don’t wear sunscreen at all, 72% have never been checked for skin cancer by a doctor, 68% don’t know the difference between sunblock and sunscreen, 2 in 5 men (39%) rarely or never use sunscreen on their body, compared to 28% of women.

News quick hits: A former guidance counselor’s termination by Roncalli upheld by Court of Appeals. It was a New Castle man killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 865 – WTHR says 82-year-old Terry Ingle was a front seat passenger in the vehicle that drove into the median and landed upside down in a creek -he died at the scene.

The lighter side of news – last week, we aired a story about Hershey’s predicting a candy /chocolate shortage for Halloween. Well, Manager of Victory Honda Muncie Jason Shively heard that – and his affinity to provide mostly full-sized candy bars preordered 888 pieces of candy over the weekend – cost not disclosed – and he asked that I not share his Yorktown address on the internet.

Now, they want us to wait – U.S. regulators say they are no longer considering authorizing second COVID-19 booster shots for all adults under 50 this summer. Instead the Food and Drug Administration said it will await revamped vaccines targeting the newest viral subvariants that are expected by September.

Fishers: four people seriously injured in a head-on crash early Saturday morning – the head on crash happened on 126th Street, near Promise Road, at around 1 a.m. according to WTHR.

Muncie Central graduate Ryan Kerrigan retires after 11 NFL seasons, as a Commander.

Hoosier History – this week in 1994, the first Brickyard 400 NASCAR race was run at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The winner was 23-year-old Jeff Gordon from Pittsboro, Indiana.