Officer Shot and Killed in Elwood

(Elwood, Indiana) The Indiana State Police, at the request of the Elwood Police Department, are investigating an officer-involved shooting in which an Elwood Police Department Officer was killed.

A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Detectives revealed this morning, just after 2:00 a.m., an Elwood Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County, Indiana. For an unknown reason, the suspect exited the Buick and fired multiple rounds striking the officer at least one time. Before additional officers arrived, the suspect fled from the scene in the Buick. Responding officers from Elwood Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department located the wounded officer and administered life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived. The officer was transported by ambulance to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy in Elwood and later flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis area hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Just after 2:30 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department located the Buick and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The Buick failed to stop and continued southbound on State Road 37. Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies continued to pursue the Buick and deployed a tire deflation device near the area of State Road 37 and 146th street. The Buick continued southbound on State Road 37 toward Interstate 69. While on Interstate 69, Fishers Police Department conducted two Precision Immobilization Techniques (PIT). After the second Precision Immobilization Technique, the vehicle stuck a the median barrier wall and became immobilized. Responding officers were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident.

This is an active and ongoing investigation led by Detectives from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post. Further information about the identity of the officer and suspect will be forthcoming. At the completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to the Madison County Prosecutors Office.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post were assisted in this investigation by: Troopers from the Pendleton and Indianapolis District, Detectives from the Indianapolis District, Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigators, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, Madison County EMA, Fishers Police Department, Westfield Police Department, Noblesville Police Department, Indiana Conservation Officer, Elwood Fire Department/ EMS.