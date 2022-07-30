Shopping With Cops: Good Deeds Helping Muncie Families

Heroes and Helpers: cops and public safety people, helping 50 Muncie families get ready for back to school. Today (7/30/2022), Muncie Crimestoppers had the help of law enforcement and other public safety personnel, and gathered at Target for an early morning event, with each child having $50 to spend on school supplies or clothes. The grant was made possible by Inspire Brands, according to Bruce Qualls, coordinator and retired MPD Officer. On Monday’s WLBC Morning Report, you’ll hear from the organizers and more.